Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Aug 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.4 percent lower
Rhoen indicated 1.9 percent higher
The supervisory board of Fresenius will look into the possibility of a fresh takeover offer for rival hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum this week, three people familiar with the process said.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The U.S. government is looking into claims by a cyber security researcher that flaws in software for specialized networking equipment from Siemens' RuggedCom division could enable hackers to attack power plants and other critical systems.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA unit, the No.4 U.S. mobile provider, will sell a new unlimited data service for a monthly fee in a direct challenge to its bigger rival Sprint Nextel , the only other big U.S. provider selling unlimited services.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The German publisher is looking at South-East Asia to expand, the head of the company's international division Ralph Buechi told Handelsblatt.
Related news
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's largest provider of commercial real estate plans to build a wind park with a strategic partner on one of its premises, Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Wednesday.
The paper added that IVG was in talks with German wind turbine maker Enercon, citing no sources.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)