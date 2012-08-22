FRANKFURT Aug 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.4 percent lower

Rhoen indicated 1.9 percent higher

The supervisory board of Fresenius will look into the possibility of a fresh takeover offer for rival hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum this week, three people familiar with the process said.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The U.S. government is looking into claims by a cyber security researcher that flaws in software for specialized networking equipment from Siemens' RuggedCom division could enable hackers to attack power plants and other critical systems.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA unit, the No.4 U.S. mobile provider, will sell a new unlimited data service for a monthly fee in a direct challenge to its bigger rival Sprint Nextel , the only other big U.S. provider selling unlimited services.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The German publisher is looking at South-East Asia to expand, the head of the company's international division Ralph Buechi told Handelsblatt.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's largest provider of commercial real estate plans to build a wind park with a strategic partner on one of its premises, Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Wednesday.

The paper added that IVG was in talks with German wind turbine maker Enercon, citing no sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)