FRANKFURT Aug 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company is considering building passenger cars of its core Mercedes brand with its partners Renault and Nissan, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The German steelmaker is in final talks to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The German pay-TV broadcaster aims to generate a net profit in 2014, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Brian Sullivan.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company said second-quarter sales reached 280 million euros ($349 million), up 4.4 percent year-on-year, while earnings before tax (EBT) for the period came in at 42.2 million, down 1.2 percent year-on-year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GM'S OPEL

Opel, the German unit of U.S. automaker General Motors, is close to agreeing to stop production at its factory in Ruesselsheim for 20 days this year, German radio station hr-Info reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

GERMAN BANKS

Banks must make deep cultural changes if they are to win back the trust of customers, supervisors, politicians and the public that was lost in the financial crisis, the head of Germany's VAB association of foreign banks said on Wednesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q2 final GDP confirmed at +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y.

Separately, German August Markit flash PMIs due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 43.4, services PMI at 50.0.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)