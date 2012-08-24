FRANKFURT Aug 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission formally approved
Verizon Wireless' proposal to purchase $3.9 billion of airwaves
from big cable providers.
Verizon Wireless alleviated some regulatory concerns by
agreeing in the last few months to sell some spectrum, including
a deal it forged with Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA,
which was originally the most outspoken opponent to Verizon's
deal with the cable companies.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower in Frankfurt
The Eurofighter consortium - which includes EADS,
Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica
- is preparing a new bid for a contract to supply
India with 126 jets, leading German CDU lawmaker Andreas
Schockenhoff told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
India picked France's Dassault Aviation as the
preferred bidder for the contract earlier this year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.
EURO ZONE
Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande presented a united front
towards Greece on Thursday, telling Athens it should not expect
leeway on its bailout agreement unless it sticks to tough reform
targets.
A working group led by Germany's deputy finance minister is
studying the possible economic impact of a Greek exit from the
euro zone, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)