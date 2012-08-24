FRANKFURT Aug 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission formally approved Verizon Wireless' proposal to purchase $3.9 billion of airwaves from big cable providers.

Verizon Wireless alleviated some regulatory concerns by agreeing in the last few months to sell some spectrum, including a deal it forged with Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA, which was originally the most outspoken opponent to Verizon's deal with the cable companies.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in Frankfurt

The Eurofighter consortium - which includes EADS, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica - is preparing a new bid for a contract to supply India with 126 jets, leading German CDU lawmaker Andreas Schockenhoff told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. India picked France's Dassault Aviation as the preferred bidder for the contract earlier this year.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.

EURO ZONE

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande presented a united front towards Greece on Thursday, telling Athens it should not expect leeway on its bailout agreement unless it sticks to tough reform targets.

A working group led by Germany's deputy finance minister is studying the possible economic impact of a Greek exit from the euro zone, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)