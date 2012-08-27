FRANKFURT, August 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The government will buy back the Hungarian operations of German energy firm E.ON, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday, national news agency MTI reported.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German telecom operator plans to spend another 5-6 billion euros ($6.3-$7.5 billion) to introduce faster internet and add more customers to its network. Its fast internet will be available to more than 20 million homes up from 11 million.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The German engineering group faces a delay of an order for 1,200 of its trains for the Thameslink project in the United Kingdom, a deal valued at 1.8 billion euros, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German steelmaker plans to sell its U.S. and Brazilian mills separately for at least the book value, which is about 7 billion euros, its chief executive has told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Related news

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German provider of rail infrastructure equipment is looking at an acquisition in South-America, its chief executive Werner Andree told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Related news

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 1 percent higher

U.S. investor Anchorage wants to amend the conditions for its 85 million euro loan to the struggling German DIY chain, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

Related news

Q-CELLS

Indicated 20.6 percent higher

South-Korea's Hanwha Corp has signed a deal to buy Q-Cells, the insolvent German solar group said on Sunday.

German paper Die Welt reported on Monday Spain's Isofoton aims to submit a joint bid with a U.S. fund early this week, citing no sources.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Friday's close. [ID : nL2E8JOEJH]

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday's close.

EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank's plan for a new programme to buy government bonds of struggling euro zone members risks becoming "addictive like a drug", Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said in an interview released on Sunday.

Separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported about a third of German managers consider it likely the euro zone could split into a Northern euro and a Southern euro, citing research of Boston Consulting Group.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July import prices rose 0.7 percent month-on-month and 1.2 percent year-on-year.

Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 102.8, down from 103.3 in July. Current conditions seen at 110.9, down from 111.6 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)