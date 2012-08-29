FRANKFURT Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated unchanged

Chile's top court rejected a planned $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant, planned by MPX Energia SA and Germany's E.ON, citing environmental reasons. E.On declined to comment.

Separately, Germany's Environment Minister said the country may have to slow down its planned shift from nuclear to green energy.  Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Fuel efficiency of U.S. cars and light trucks will nearly double by 2025 under a standard finalized by the Obama Administration on Tuesday. Obama proposed the standard last July, with the support of Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co , Chrysler, BMW, Honda Motor Co Ltd.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

German trade union UFO said it would not hold any strikes at Lufthansa on Wednesday Aug. 29 and if any industrial action would be staged on Thursday Aug. 30, it would make an announcement the night before.

Related news

EADS

Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt

Airbus won a $7 billion order on Tuesday from Philippine Airlines, beating Boeing to a deal marked by diplomatic lobbying as the European planemaker appeared close to another major Asian deal in China.

Related news

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German reinsurer plans to float "cat bonds" - catastrophe bonds - worth 75 million euros ($94 million) in September and will have a maturity of three and half years, daily Boersen-Zeitung said on Wednesday, citing no sources.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary German inflation data for August due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES