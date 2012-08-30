UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
FRANKFURT Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's biggest airline will become the target of strikes on Friday, air cabin crew union Ufo said on Thursday, potentially disrupting hundreds of flights.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The German media company has received expressions of interest in its northern European business, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding it has not started a sales procedure for the division.
SAP
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Shareholders of U.S. company Ariba approved the acquisition by Germany's SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, the companies said on Wednesday.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated unchanged
Air Berlin is set to intensify its search for a successor to CEO Hartmut Mehdorn. A new CEO could be named within the next six months, daily Financial Times Deutschland said, citing a source familiar with the matter.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.13 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 1.07 pct at 5.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment figure seen rising 8,000, jobless rate seen at 6.8 pct, unchanged from last month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
