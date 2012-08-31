FRANKFURT, Aug. 31 (Reuters), - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Lufthansa passengers face widespread flight disruption from Friday after cabin crew representatives said they would start a series of strikes over pay and cost-cutting measures.

The UFO union, which represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 19,000 cabin crew, late on Thursday called on its members to strike from 0300 GMT to 1100 GMT on Friday in Frankfurt.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

VW will take a breather when it comes to acquiring further brands, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told Handelsblatt newspaper, saying the company had enough to do to get its 12 brands to where he wants them to be by 2018.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German services union Verdi wants to expand its influence in Deutsche Bank's supervisory board and, following supervisory board elections in 2013, aims to control four of the six places reserved for employee representatives in that board, the Financial Times Deutschland reports, without citing sources.

PRAKTIKER

No indication available

The troubled DIY chain scrapped plans to take a pricey loan from a U.S. hedge fund and has started negotiations on a new financing offer with an Austrian shareholder which had fiercely opposed the deal.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.81 pct, S&P 500 -0.78 pct, Nasdaq -1.05 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.45 pct at 0527 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales fell unexpectedly in July on a monthly basis, dropping by 0.9 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Friday, putting a dampener on hopes that private consumption will prop up German economic growth this year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

