FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The airline is facing nationwide strikes on Friday, cabin crew union UFO said on Tuesday evening. Strikes at Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich resulted in over 350 cancelled flights on Tuesday and left 43,000 passengers stranded.

FRESENIUS

Indicated unchanged

The diversified healthcare group again raised the 2012 outlook for its Kabi infusion drugs unit. The division now expects organic sales growth of about 9 percent and an EBIT margin of about 20.5 percent. Previously, had projected organic sales growth of 7-9 percent and an EBIT margin of 20-20.5 percent.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

European Union regulators will approve plans by British mobile operators Vodafone, O2 and Everything Everywhere, owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, to set up a joint venture to allow users to make payments and purchases with their phones, a person following the deal said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The carmaker unveiled the new version of its best selling Golf car on Tuesday evening.

U.S. CAR SALES

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

BMW reported U.S. August sales (BMW and Mini) down 5.7 percent to 22,553 vehicles.

Volkswagen brand sales rose 62.5 percent to 41,011 vehicles. Porsche sales rose 39 percent to 3,026 vehicles, while Audi's sales rose 13 percent to 11,527 vehicles, giving VW an overall group sales increase of 48 pct.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The rubber chemicals specialist said it plans to invest 235 million euros ($295 million) in a new ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) plant in China. The site, which will go on stream in 2015, will have an annual output capacity of 160,000 tonnes.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at 0457 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit August services PMI. Seen unchanged at 48.3.

