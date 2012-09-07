UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The bank is planning to cut more jobs than previously planned as part of a strategy review to be unveiled next week, Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The German government is shrinking its holding in Deutsche Post to a quarter by selling a 5 percent stake in the former mail monopoly for about 950 million euros ($1.2 billion).
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The airline and cabin representatives said they had been in contact in a row over pay and conditions as crew from the UFO union started a 24 hour strike across Germany on Friday. Lufthansa said it hopes to carry out around half of the 1,800 flights it usually operates per day.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas division will make a loss of 1 billion euros this year, FTD reported, citing company insiders, although this will not affect the steelmaker's forecast for overall profit of adjusted EBIT in the mid hundreds of millions range.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The carmaker has cut its expectations for full-year sales by 300,000 vehicles, spooked by the stubbornly weak European economy, German daily Handelsblatt reported.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1.9 pct, S&P 500 up 2 pct, Nasdaq up 2.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei up 2.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports unexpectedly edged up in July but imports rose even more, narrowing the trade surplus slightly, data showed on Monday, in a sign Europe's largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.
German July industrial output at 1000 GMT. Seen unchanged compared to an 0.9 percent drop in June.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources