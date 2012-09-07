FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The bank is planning to cut more jobs than previously planned as part of a strategy review to be unveiled next week, Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The German government is shrinking its holding in Deutsche Post to a quarter by selling a 5 percent stake in the former mail monopoly for about 950 million euros ($1.2 billion).

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The airline and cabin representatives said they had been in contact in a row over pay and conditions as crew from the UFO union started a 24 hour strike across Germany on Friday. Lufthansa said it hopes to carry out around half of the 1,800 flights it usually operates per day.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas division will make a loss of 1 billion euros this year, FTD reported, citing company insiders, although this will not affect the steelmaker's forecast for overall profit of adjusted EBIT in the mid hundreds of millions range.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The carmaker has cut its expectations for full-year sales by 300,000 vehicles, spooked by the stubbornly weak European economy, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.9 pct, S&P 500 up 2 pct, Nasdaq up 2.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei up 2.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports unexpectedly edged up in July but imports rose even more, narrowing the trade surplus slightly, data showed on Monday, in a sign Europe's largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.

German July industrial output at 1000 GMT. Seen unchanged compared to an 0.9 percent drop in June.

