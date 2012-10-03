UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Oct 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom is in talks to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with smaller rival MetroPCS, in a move that could pave the way for the German company to eventually exit the U.S. wireless market.
BMW VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower
BMW reported a 3.5 percent rise in U.S. September sales.
Volkswagen said U.S. September sales rose 34.4 percent, wile its premium unit Audi said it set an all-time U.S. September sales record with 26.5 percent increase.
Mercedes-Benz U.S. reported a 7 percent rise in September sales.
Separately, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told newspaper Bild that he wasn't expecting a growth impulse in Europe, and that to maintain sales at current levels would be very pleasing.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it had closed an investigation into a deal between German drugmaker Bayer AG and a division of Teva Pharmaceuticals to end patent litigation over the popular Yasmin birth control pill, given it had found "no wrongdoing".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's German Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), is expected to come in at 50.6 in September, according to the average in a Reuters poll, unchanged from August, when it is released at 0753 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
