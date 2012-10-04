FRANKFURT Oct 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

The head of VW's works council, Bernd Osterloh, urged the company to offer a low-cost car in emerging markets to counter weak sales in Europe, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing Osterloh.

EADS

Chief Executive Tom Enders told mass-circulation daily Bild that under the proposed tie-up with BAE Systems he is prepared to offer guarantees for jobs and certain sites that he would not be willing to consider for EADS alone.

AIR BERLIN

Abu Dhabi based airline Etihad Airways is urging Air Berlin, in which it holds some 30 percent, to offer joint flights with Air France, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Etihad's chief executive.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at 0509 GMT.

