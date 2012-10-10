FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher in Frankfurt

EADS and BAE Systems are making one last effort ahead of a 1600 GMT deadline to breathe life into a troubled $45 billion aerospace merger, as doubts grow over German backing for the deal.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

A German judge has renewed a push for Deutsche Bank and the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch to reach a settlement, the latest effort to settle one of Germany's longest-running corporate disputes.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

September traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The steelmaker has received bids from at least five parties for its steel mills in Brazil and the U.S., with POSCO , ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel Corp and Vale expected to be in the running after the first round, Die Welt reported.

Related news

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The broadcaster holds its Capital Markets Day in Munich.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -2 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September wholesale price index up 1.3 pct m/m and 4.2 pct y/y vs expectations for +0.5 pct m/m, +3.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)