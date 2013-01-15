FRANKFURT Jan 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Allianz

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's leading insurer said is keeping its 2012 outlook unchanged after it took a hit from hurricane Sandy of $590 million.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler is not aware of China Investment Corp's (CIC) plans to take a stake in the company and is not in talks with CIC, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Separately, German daily Handelsblatt cited Zetsche as saying that he now expects to catch up with rival premium carmakers Audi and BMW by 2018, two years earlier than expected.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport were down 6.3 percent in December, the airport operator said. Cargo volume was down 1.6 percent in the last month of the year.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's leading utilitiy agreed to sell a 24.5 percent stake in Slovakian energy company Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) to Czech firm Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) for 1.3 billion euros ($1.74 billion).

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer price inflation for December was confirmed at 0.9 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent year-on-year as previously reported, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

2012 economic growth due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 0.8 percent.

The German government expects economic growth of 0.5 percent this year, business daily Handelsblatt said, citing a report due to be published after cabinet discussions on Wednesday, down from an earlier estimate of 1.0 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)