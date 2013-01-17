FRANKFURT Jan 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

ArcelorMittal SA and Brazil's Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional have emerged as leading contenders to acquire ThyssenKrupp's steel operations in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company is planning to cut 1,200 jobs in Germany to save about 100 million euros ($133 million) per year, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated unchanged

Germany said it is seeking a common position with the French government over how to apply new EU bank safety rules, a move that could allow Deutsche Bank to sidestep a division of its business.

Separately, Germany wants to be able to force banks to be wound down or restructured and to restrict their legal rights if ordered to take steps to ensure they are not too big to fail, according to a working draft law seen by Reuters.

In addition, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said it is too early to declare an end to the euro zone crisis and urged policymakers to continue cutting budget deficits.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Japan's IHI Corp will dissolve its partnership with Daimler AG over development, production of turbochargers.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

S&P said it affirms Deutsche Boerse's 'AA/A-1+' ratings in view of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities regarding their investigation of potential violations of U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher in Frankfurt

Germany wants a bigger say in future Airbus projects, Germany's economy minister said on Wednesday, months after Berlin acquired a direct stake in Airbus's parent company for the first time.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower in Frankfurt trade

The fashion company has extended the contract of its Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, he told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Thursday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Berlin's delay-hit international airport is not likely to open until 2015, the airport's technical chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday, more than three years later than original plans envisaged for what was meant as the capital's flagship project.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MAN - Barclays raises the stock to "equal weight" from "underweight" and hikes its target price to 83 euros from 64 euros.

EUROZONE

The European Central Bank sees no inflationary pressures in the euro zone at the moment but will act as soon as price pressures emerge, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

