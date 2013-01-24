UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open little changed on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Commerzbank's works council deliberates cutback plans. Media reports say up to 6,500 jobs could go.
Hypovereinsbank's parent company Unicredit plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in Germany by the end of next year, sources said.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 4.1 percent lower
Shares trade ex-dividend
Siemens said 98.21 percent of shareholders who attended the annual general meeting, approved the spin-off of Osram Licht AG. Siemens shareholders will receive one additional share of Osram for every ten Siemens shares. A listing is expected in April at the earliest.
Related news
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The maker of Nivea cream reported sales up 4.7 percent in 2012 as demand from consumers in countries like Russia and Brazil offset a weak climate in its home European markets.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January Markit Manufacturing flash PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen higher at 46.8.
January Markit Service Flash PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen flat at 52.
January Markit Comp Flash PMI due at 0828 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources