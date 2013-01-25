FRANKFURT Jan 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Credit rating agency Moody's cut ThyssenKrupp's debt to "junk" status, citing challenging market conditions and losses at the German steelmaker's mills in Brazil and the United States.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

The German carmaker is using new high-strength steel to make cars lighter and comply with strict emissions rules, confounding forecasts that aluminium would be the metal of choice for reducing weight.

METRO

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Austrian cartel authorities visited the premises of electronics retailer MediaMarkt/Saturn this month as part of a price-fixing investigation, the newspaper Die Presse reported on Thursday.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower in Frankfurt

Germany is proposing Daimler Chairman Manfred Bischoff and former German industry lobbyist Hans-Peter Keitel to join the board of directors at EADS following a vote at the shareholders meeting in March, according to German business daily Handelsblatt.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company will seriously examine whether to apply to operate Instanbul airport, Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing a spokesman.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 30.5 percent lower

German solar group SolarWorld warned it would need to make a "serious adjustment" to its debt to remain a viable company.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.01 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +2.9 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The closely watched Ifo Index is due at 0900 GMT. The business sentiment, considered the best forward looking indicator for Germany's economic growth, is expected to rise to 53.6 for January from last month's reading of 50.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

