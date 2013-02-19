UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
MAN SE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Chief Financial Officer Frank Lutz is leaving the company with immediate effect, before the group becomes fully integrated into Volkswagen.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated down 0.2 percent
Siemens may cut 7,000 jobs in Germany, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing union sources. At the moment Siemens employs 129,000 workers in Germany and 405,000 globally.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Czech energy firm EPH will bid with a partner for Net4Gas, the Czech gas transmission system operator owned by RWE, a spokesman said on Monday.
Related news
DAIMLER, BMW, VW
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
BMW indicated unchanged
VW indicated 0.1 percent lower
German proposals to protect its output of big, luxury cars threaten EU plans to limit carbon emissions by 2020 and could jeopardise future ambitions, a document from the bloc's executive said on Monday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK, Commerzbank
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Bankers' bonuses could be pegged at no more than their annual salaries if European Union lawmakers and member states reach agreement in key talks on Tuesday.
Related news
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The German cable operator said late-Monday the German Cartel Office considers the proposed divestment of network assets to clear the way for the Tele Columbus acquisition as insufficient.
Related news
KLOECKNER
Indicated 5 percent higher
German billionaire Albrecht Knauf has taken a 7.8 percent stake in the steel distributor, becoming its largest shareholder.
Related news
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated unchanged
Related news
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Germany's richest woman, Susanne Klatten, will become head of the supervisory board, thus extending her influence over the carbon specialist, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Wall Street was closed on Monday for President's Day. At Friday's close Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct
Nikkei closed down -0.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW index for February due at 1000 GMT, with economic sentiment seen at 35.0 and current conditions forecast at 9.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Dinkloh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources