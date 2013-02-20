FRANKFURT Feb 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0652 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 4 percent lower

Deutsche Lufthansa posted a net profit of 990 million euros ($1.3 billion) in 2012, as the one-off sale of equity investments helped it swing from a loss of 13 million a year earlier, it said, adding that it was suspending its dividend as it bolsters its cost-saving programme.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse said net profit fell by one fourth to 645 million euros in 2012 from 855.2 million in 2011, as concerns over the euro debt crisis and tighter regulation curbed trading activity.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Turkish media group Dogan Yayin Holding bought a 22 percent stake in its publishing unit, Dogan Gazetecilik , owned by Deutsche Bank for $122.3 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit on Tuesday against a former Siemens AG executive who was accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes in Argentina.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Kabel Deutschland said on Wednesday it would hike its dividend to 2.50 euros ($3.34) per share for the fiscal year ending in June, up from 1.50 euros in the previous year.

HOCHTIEF

Australia's Leighton Holdings, a unit of Germany's Hochtief, which in turn is controlled by Spain's ACS, said on Wednesday it was in exclusive negotiations to sell 70 percent of its telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks fibre-optic business, to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, in a deal valuing the assets at A$885 million ($916 million).

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final CPI data for January due at 0700 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that prices would fall by 0.5 percent month-on-month, and would increase by 1.7 percent year-on-year.

The producer price index for January due at 0700 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that prices would rise by 0.3 percent month-on-month, and would increase by 1.2 percent year-on-year.

