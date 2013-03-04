FRANKFURT, March 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Indian real estate developer Unitech said Friday it wants to add allegations linked to the manipulation of Libor to an existing dispute with Deutsche Bank, in a move that could set a precedent for cases against other banks.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

MetroPCS has moved a shareholder meeting to vote on a planned merger with Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile USA to April 12 from March 28, it said on Friday.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The carmaker's Spanish unit Seat is still making losses and it remained to be seen whether it could turn a profit in 2013, VW CFO Hans-Dieter Poetsch was quoted as saying in Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Related news

LINDE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The world's No.2 industrial gases group will likely appoint a new chief executive from outside the company when Wolfgang Reitzle steps down at the end of his contract in May 2014, its two top managers told a German paper.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The construction group is expecting up to 170 million euros ($221 million) for the services division it is selling, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The group will propose the creation of a new board position for compliance at its next supervisory board meeting in May, following recent corruption cases, Spiegel reported.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)