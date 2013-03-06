UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Daimler CEO Zetsche urged his top brass not to be distracted by a management reshuffle and to focus on competitors like Volkswagen instead.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank has rejigged its global leveraged debt capital markets team, according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Tuesday.
Related news
HENKEL
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The maker of washing powder and shampoos said it expected earnings to rise to another record this year after reporting its highest-ever profit in 2012, driven by emerging markets and cost controls.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.2 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 1.0 percent lower
Steel workers in north west Germany will receive a 3 percent wage rise from March 1 2013, trade union IG Metall and employers agreed in the early hours of Wednesday after 10 hours of talks.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The German publisher said on Wednesday it expected a significant drop in 2013 adjusted earnings per share as investments will weigh on results.
Related news
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The steel distributor said its new shareholder Albert Knauf backed management's strategy of expanding in the United States and restructuring in Europe as it reported a loss for 2012.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The airline airline said passenger numbers fell 11.9 percent to 1.80 million in February as it cut capacity by 12.2 percent.
Related news
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 15.9 percent lower
IVG late on Tuesday reported a net loss of 98.7 million euros for 2012, thanks to valuation adjustments. It said it expects to pay no dividend for 2012.
Related news
INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 18:
MDAX
IN: NORMA
OUT: VOSSLOH
TECDAX
IN: TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
OUT: SOLARWORLD
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEW:
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
GSW IMMOBILIEN - Societe Generale starts the stock with a "buy" rating and a 35 euro price target.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Peter Dinkloh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources