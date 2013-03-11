UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Former Henkel CEO Ulrich Lehner could become chairman at Germany's largest steelmaker as part of a broader overhaul of the company's supervisory board that may see two more members leaving, Euro am Sonntag reported.
The company's Uhde division lost bidding for two $600-million fertilizer plants in Azerbaijan and Georgia against Samsung, partly because of criticism from Germany of Azerbaijan's track record on human rights, Wirtschaftswoche reported, citing unnamed sources at Azerbaijan state-owned company Socar.
RWE, ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
German insurer Allianz and Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis are expected to buy Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas from RWE after being awarded preferred bidder status, banking sources said.
E.ON
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Germany's biggest utility denied that it is planning to spin off its renewable-energy business as part of its debt-reducing disposal programme.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The world's largest luxury-car maker will in future offer one plug-in hybrid vehicle per model line, magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing purchasing chief Klaus Draeger.
Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer reaffirmed a goal to increase vehicle deliveries to a new record this year, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing an interview.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Europe's biggest carmaker publishes February vehicle sales data for its main namesake brand.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
Germany's largest carrier publishes February traffic figures.
DEUTSCHE POSTBANK
Indicated 0.7 pct lower
Germany's financial regulator BaFin is resisting efforts by the lender to transfer larger customer deposits to parent Deutsche Bank, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Sunday, without citing the source of the information.
EVONIK
Singapore's government fund Temasek will take a stake of about 5 percent in the German chemical company for over 600 million euros, two sources close to Essen-based Evonik told Reuters on Saturday.
Evonik will detract 650 million euros from its real-estate unit Vivawest before selling the division to new owners including coal-mining company RAG, Focus reported on Sunday, citing unnamed company sources.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
The semiconductor maker aims to increase sales to a record $1 billion next year, Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview. The company has its eyes on "several" possible takeover targets and would consider paying a dividend to shareholders if annual sales growth were to drop below 10 percent, the CEO was quoted as saying.
DELTICOM
1.7 pct lower in early trade
The German online tyre dealer said late on Friday that 2013 sales could exceed last year's 456.4 million euros ($592.47 million). The company said its management board has proposed to pay shareholders a 1.90-euro dividend per share for 2012 compared with 2.95 euros in 2011.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The fashion retailer could breach the 1 billion-euro threshold on annual sales next year, Chief Executive Dieter Holzer told Welt am Sonntag in an interview. The company might consider further acquisitions once the Bonita brand is integrated, the CEO was quoted as saying.
NORDEX
Up 6.1 percent in early trade
The German wind turbine maker reported a fourth-quarter operating (EBIT) loss of 61.1 million euros, roughly in line with analysts' expectations.
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE
No indication available
The German company will invest proceeds from its new six-year bond in "new projects" that promise strong returns, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Michael Mueller, the company's founder.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports pushed 1.4 percent higher in January in seasonally adjusted terms. Imports surged by 3.3 percent, taking the trade surplus down to 15.7 billion euros from a revised 16.9 billion in December. The trade surplus was bang in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
