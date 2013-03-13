FRANKFURT, March 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The utility moved ahead with its 20 billion euro asset disposal programme, saying it wanted to close the sale of its stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco either this year or next.

On Tuesday, it had extended the contract of CEO Teyssen by five years.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Germany's second largest lender invited banks to pitch for an accelerated capital increase of up to 10 percent of new shares, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported Commerzbank's supervisory board will on Wednesday discuss the matter of a capital increase - which it said could have a volume of between 700 million euros ($911.5 million) and almost 3 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The U.S. FCC and DoJ on Tuesday approved unit T-Mobile USA's merger with MetroPCS. The latter also fought back against shareholder criticism of its proposed merger ahead of a shareholder vote on April 12.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT

Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent lower

Fraport indicated 0.1 percent higher

Further flight cancellations and delays are expected at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday due to winter weather, a spokesman for the airport said. About 800 flights were cancelled on Tuesday.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Annual press conference. Preliminary results announced in Feb.

GAGFAH

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The real estate firm said it was in talks to appoint as CEO Thomas Zinnoecker, who currently heads rival GSW Immobilien .

BRENNTAG

No indication available

The chemicals distributor said late on Tuesday it was taking over U.S. firm Lubrication Services with a turnover of $135 million.

DUERR

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The company said it would issue bonus shares and double its subscribed capital via a capital increase.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - Morgan Stanley cuts its recommendation on the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight". Liberum raises it to "buy" from "hold", raises its price target to 9 euros from 6.5 euros.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - Morgan Stanley adds the stock to its Europe Best Ideas list.

LEG IMMOBILIEN - JP Morgan starts the stock with a "neutral" rating, price target of 48 euros.

