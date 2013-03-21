FRANKFURT, March 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LANXESS
Indicated 4.6 percent lower
Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic-rubber maker, is
bracing for a sharp drop in underlying core earnings in the
first quarter, the latest supplier to take a hit from anaemic
European car markets.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Board member for personnel, Stefan Lauer, will leave the
company as of June 30, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported, citing a source close to the company but no reason for
the departure. Lufthansa declined comment.
Separately, the airline has cancelled almost 700 flights on
Thursday due to a labour strike.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated unchanged
Schaeffler, which holds a stake of around 50
percent in Continental, saw revenue rise by 4 percent to more
than 11 billion euros ($14.25 billion) in 2012, a person
familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated unchanged
Japan's Mori Seiki plans to raise its stake in the
machine tool maker to nearly one-fourth through two capital
increases, Gildemeister said late on Wednesday after the two
companies signed an agreement to deepen their cooperation.
Gildemeister will also raise it stake in Mori at an expected
cost of around 50 million euros.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt
Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks to purchase small
and wide-body jets from EADS's Airbus and Boeing in deals
potentially worth about $6 billion at list prices, two people
familiar with the matter said.
TALANX
Indication not available
Germany's third-biggest insurer said earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) rose 42 percent to 1.8 billion euros
($2.33 billion) in 2012, helped by a 13 percent rise in
premiums, and confirmed its outlook for 2013.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated unchanged
Aareal's Chairman Hans W. Reich, 72, will step down from the
supervisory board at the AGM on May 22, two years before his
term was due to end. The supervisory board elected Marija Korsch
to replace Reich.
STADA
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The company published final fourth-quarter results.
Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker already posted
2012 earnings figures on Feb. 28 that were slightly below
expectations.
BRENNTAG
Indicated unchanged
The chemicals distributor said its earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 707
million euros in 2012, in line with the 705 million average
analyst forecast. Poll:
KONTRON
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The computer maker said it posted a loss befor interest and
tax of 32.5 million euros for 2012.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The provider of phone and Internet services posted 2012 EBIT
of 359 million euros, beating average analyst forecast in a
Reuters poll. Poll:
VOSSLOH
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The rail technology firm said its EBIT reached 97.5 million
euros in 2012, lower than the 99.8 million average analyst
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March Markit composite flash PMI due at 0828 GMT.
Manufacturing flash PMI seen at 50.5, services PMI seen at 55.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7760 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)