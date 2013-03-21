FRANKFURT, March 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LANXESS

Indicated 4.6 percent lower

Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic-rubber maker, is bracing for a sharp drop in underlying core earnings in the first quarter, the latest supplier to take a hit from anaemic European car markets.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Board member for personnel, Stefan Lauer, will leave the company as of June 30, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a source close to the company but no reason for the departure. Lufthansa declined comment.

Separately, the airline has cancelled almost 700 flights on Thursday due to a labour strike.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated unchanged

Schaeffler, which holds a stake of around 50 percent in Continental, saw revenue rise by 4 percent to more than 11 billion euros ($14.25 billion) in 2012, a person familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated unchanged

Japan's Mori Seiki plans to raise its stake in the machine tool maker to nearly one-fourth through two capital increases, Gildemeister said late on Wednesday after the two companies signed an agreement to deepen their cooperation. Gildemeister will also raise it stake in Mori at an expected cost of around 50 million euros.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt

Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks to purchase small and wide-body jets from EADS's Airbus and Boeing in deals potentially worth about $6 billion at list prices, two people familiar with the matter said.

TALANX

Indication not available

Germany's third-biggest insurer said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 42 percent to 1.8 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in 2012, helped by a 13 percent rise in premiums, and confirmed its outlook for 2013.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated unchanged

Aareal's Chairman Hans W. Reich, 72, will step down from the supervisory board at the AGM on May 22, two years before his term was due to end. The supervisory board elected Marija Korsch to replace Reich.

STADA

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company published final fourth-quarter results. Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker already posted 2012 earnings figures on Feb. 28 that were slightly below expectations.

BRENNTAG

Indicated unchanged

The chemicals distributor said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 707 million euros in 2012, in line with the 705 million average analyst forecast. Poll:

KONTRON

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The computer maker said it posted a loss befor interest and tax of 32.5 million euros for 2012.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The provider of phone and Internet services posted 2012 EBIT of 359 million euros, beating average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

VOSSLOH

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The rail technology firm said its EBIT reached 97.5 million euros in 2012, lower than the 99.8 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Markit composite flash PMI due at 0828 GMT. Manufacturing flash PMI seen at 50.5, services PMI seen at 55.0.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)