FRANKFURT, April 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Share down 3.25 percent at 10.40 euros in Frankfurt trading

Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday downgraded Commerzbank's long-term senior debt by one notch to Baa1 with a stable outlook.

DAIMLER

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The automaker scrapped its earnings forecast on Wednesday after first-quarter profit plunged more than half amid the protracted slump in cars and trucks markets.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

A legal battle between Deutsche Bank and billionaire investor Alexander Vik began this week in which Vik is claiming $8 billion in damages over trades by his company Sebastian Holdings during the financial crisis.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

A labour strike by letter carriers in Germany is due to continue on Wednesday, ahead of a third round of wage talks with Deutsche Post on Thursday, according to trade union Verdi.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Shareholders of MetroPCS Communications are due to vote on a proposed merger of the U.S. company with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA at a special meeting on Wednesday.

KRONES

Indicated 0.1 percent percent

The bottling machine maker said its first-quarter net profit rose almost 21 percent to 26.9 million euros. It said it expects earnings to grow this year and sees support from an improving economic picture in 2014.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The ATM maker said it now expected to exceed its previous outlook for a 2 percent gain in full-year net sales after sales were up 10 percent in the first six months of its financial year. First-half profit jumped 63 percent to 44 million euros.

AIXTRON

Indicated 6.4 percent lower

The chip equipment maker reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating loss of 76.3 million euros late on Tuesday, citing an inventory write-down and restructuring costs. It also said order intake remained subdued in the quarter.

KONTRON

Indicated unchanged

The company said it slipped to an EBIT loss of 4.1 million euros in the first quarter from a year-earlier profit of 0.4 million due to restrcturing costs and other one-off items.

WIRECARD

Indicated unchanged

The company confirmed its forecast of reaching earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 120 million euros to 130 million euros in 2013, after EBITDA rose by 13 percent to 26.3 million euros in the first quarter.

EVONIK

No indication available

Shares in the chemicals company will start trading on Thursday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AXEL SPRINGER - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

OPEL

The head of the United Auto Workers union suggested German hourly workers at Opel's Bochum plant should accept a deal they previously rejected in order to keep their jobs.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold" and raises its price target to 20 euros from 14.60 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo index for April due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 106.2 vs 106.7, current conditions seen at 109.5 vs 109.9, expectations seen at 103.0 vs 103.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)