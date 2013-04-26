UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, April 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The world's largest chemicals maker said its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 10.1 percent to 2.21 billion euros ($2.87 billion), beating the 2.14 billion euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Post and union Verdi are about to sign a new tariff agreement on wages, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
E.ON's modern but unprofitable Irsching gas-fired power station in Bavaria, southern Germany, looks set to remain open as a reserve power plant under a deal hammered out with regulators and politicians, sources close to the talks said.
MAN SE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The truck maker posted a first-quarter operating loss of 82 million euros, much wider than the 22.1 million operating loss forecast in a Reuters poll. wider than Poll:
SGL GROUP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The world's biggest supplier of graphite electrodes said it expects 2013 sales to be flat due to weaker-than-expected business in the first three months of the year.
Separately, the company is on the lookout for joint venture partners in China as the world's largest steel producing nation begins to embrace metal recycling.
PUMA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Puma's first-quarter sales fell 2.3 percent to 781.6 million euros due to weak demand in Italy and France.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Q1 results due.
LOEWE
Indicated 15 percent lower
The TV maker said current market weakness had led it to make a first-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 9.9 million euros and to expect a decline in sales and an EBIT loss for the 2013 financial year. Loewe said that continued market weakness will cause a decline in 50 percent of its share capital by the end of May.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BASF - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
BAYER - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
MERCK KGAA - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
DUERR - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
VOLKSWAGEN - dividend 3.56 euros/shr
MUNICH RE - dividend 7 euros/shr
ENBW - dividend 0.85 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March import prices -0.1 pct m/m, -2.3 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for -0.2 pct m/m, -2.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)
