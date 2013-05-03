UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 3 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
ADIDAS
Q1 results due. The sports apparel group is expected to report its quarterly operating profit rose 2.9 percent to 421 million euros ($550 million). Poll:
CONTINENTAL AG
Q1 results due. The auto supplier is expected to report its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 9.1 percent to 795 million euros. Poll:
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Q1 key-results due.
MORPHOSYS
Q1 results due.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Q1 results due.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
E.ON - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
MTU AERO - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed for public holiday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)
