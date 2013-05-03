FRANKFURT May 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The sports apparel firm reported a 2 percent decline in sales for the first quarter on fewer major sporting events, ongoing problems at its Reebok brand and currency effects.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q1 results due. The auto supplier is expected to report its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 9.1 percent to 795 million euros. Poll:

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

Private equity firm Permira is selling a further 10 percent stake in Hugo Boss, the German fashion house said on Friday.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The pay-TV operator stuck to its full-year outlook on Friday after swinging to an operating profit in the first quarter.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The biotech company affirmed its 2013 outlook for an EBIT loss of 18-22 million euros after reporting it swung to a first-quarter profit of 2.5 million euros from a year-earlier loss.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The company said its first-quarter wireless revenue fell 10.7 percent to 315 million euros as competition in the market heated up.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

E.ON - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - HSBC raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" and hikes its price target to 6.5 euros from 6.1 euros.

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from "sell" and raises its price target to 16 euros from 15.4 euros.

DRILLISCH - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy".

FREENET - Berenberg cuts the the stock to "hold" from "buy" and raises its price target to 18 euros from 16.10 euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)