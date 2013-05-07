FRANKFURT May 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's second biggest lender slipped to a net loss in the first quarter as its efforts to cut 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2016 weighed on earnings.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Former Lufthansa Chief Executive Wolfgang Mayrhuber is back in the running to become supervisory board chairman of Germany's biggest airline after overcoming shareholder opposition to his candidacy.
Related news
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The world's biggest reinsurer reported forecast-beating net profit of 972 million euros ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter as low damage claims offset an 11 percent drop in income from investments.
Related news
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The mortgage bank said it still saw a good chance its operating profit would remain flat this year after first-quarter profit edged up to 47 million euros from 43 million.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The publisher said first-quarter operating profit fell 3 percent, hit by restructuring costs at its print business, which suffered from the slow European economy.
Related news
DUERR
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The engineering group said first-quarter net income jumped 32 percent to 22.7 million euros, above the 20.8 million average estimate in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The maker of cutting machine tools posted flat first-quarter pretax profit and said it saw 2013 pretax profit coming to about 120 million euros.
Related news
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The reinsurer said net profit fell less than expected to 221.4 million euros in the first quarter, helped by rising premiums and very low damage claims.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Q1 results due. The builder is expected to report it swung to a profit before taxes of 107 million euros in the first quarter after a pretax loss of 90.9 million euros a year earlier. Poll:
Separately, Hochtief said early on Tuesday that it sold its airports division to Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) for 1.1 billion euros, as it seeks to cut debt and invest in its infrastructure business.
Related news
NORMA
No indicated available
The company affirmed its 2013 outlook after first-quarter adjusted operating profit eased by 2.9 percent to 28.3 million euros.
Related news
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The commercial broadcaster reported faster than expected revenue growth for the first quarter, driven by television advertising income in German-speaking countries.
Related news
STADA
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The generic drugmaker posted a 25 percent rise in quarterly core earnings, close to market expectations, as it continued to grow in Russia and its Serbian business recovered.
Related news
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The scents and flavours specialist said quarterly core earnings advanced 6 percent on growth in emerging markets and as additional menthol output capacity was quickly absorbed by the market.
Related news
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The group said Q1 net income rose 3.1 percent to 3.5 million euros.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad said passenger numbers fell 6.7 percent to 2.48 million in April as it cut capacity by 13.8 percent. The load factor widened year-on-year for an eighth month in a row, to 84 percent.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ALLIANZ - 4.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
LUFTHANSA - no dividend proposed
HANNOVER RE - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
HOCHTIEF - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
GRENKELEASING - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAKKT - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
TALANX - dividend 1.05 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +3.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m after 2.3 pct gain in prior period.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)