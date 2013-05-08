UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
E.ON
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The utility reported first-quarter EBITDA fell 5 percent to 3.58 billion euros on weak energy consumption and low electricity prices in its main market Europe, beating forecasts.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Germany's former monopoly reported forecast-beating EBITDA of 4.29 billion euros in the first quarter.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
The cement maker reported a bigger than expected first-quarter net loss of 235 million euros after increasing provisions for a cartel fine for collusion in setting cement prices.
HENKEL
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The consumer goods group reported first-quarter operating profit increased by 9 percent in spite of a tough economic backdrop, as it pushed through higher prices amid demand for its washing powders and shampoos.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The rubber chemicals maker reported first-quarter EBITDA slid 53 percent to 174 million euros, slightly above a 171 million-euro consensus forecast, and plans to put some investments on hold.
BRENNTAG
No indication available
The chemicals distributor said it expects its 2013 operating EBITDA to grow on rising volumes and cost control after a decline in first-quarter earnings.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Q1 results due. The automotive supplier is expected to report its first-quarter net income fell 15.3 percent to 20.5 million euros. Poll:
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The operator of Frankfurt airport reported a 4.6 percent decline in first-quarter EBITDA to 131.1 million euros, broadly in line with consensus.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
GEA reported its first-quarter EBIT more than doubled to 66.2 million euros. Its revenue eased by 2.4 percent.
Separately, the industrial engineering group said late Tuesday it recently received three large orders worth about 90 million euros.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
The steel trader warned it was increasingly unlikely to reach its 2013 operating profit target as hopes for an economic recovery later this year fade.
KUKA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Q1 results due. The maker of industrial robots is expected to report its first-quarter EBIT, excluding special items, rose 29.7 percent to 28.4 million euros. Poll:
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q1 results due. The commercial kitchen supplier is expected to report its first-quarter EBIT rose 12.2 percent to 25.7 million euros. Poll:
RHEINMETALL
Indicated unchanged
Q1 results due. The company is expected to report its first-quarter EBIT fell 81.6 percent to 8.29 million euros. Poll:
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated unchanged
Q1 results due. The real estate company is expected to report its first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) nearly tripled to 15.1 million euros. Poll:
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The integrated circuit specialist said it remained confident that revenue growth would pick up in the second half of the year thanks to the ramp up of new high volume products, after first-quarter revenue rose by 8 percent.
FREENET
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The telecom provider reported late Tuesday that first-quarter EBITDA unexpectedly edged up to 85.3 million euros, even beating the 85 million-euro top estimate in a Reuters survey.
SUESS MICROTEC
Indicated 4.8 percent lower
The company said late Tuesday it expects a full-year operating loss in the medium to higher single-digit million-euro range. On Wednesday, it reported its first-quarter EBIT loss widened to 3.3 million euros.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The company said its revenue and operating profit were likely to improve slightly this year, after reporting a 12 percent gain in first-quarter operating profit.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ADIDAS - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.47 eur/shr dividend proposed
METRO - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
FUCHS PETROLUB - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
ALLIANZ - dividend 4.50 eur/shr
HANNOVER RE - dividend 3.00 eur/shr
HOCHTIEF - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
PUMA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - dividend 0.45 eur/shr
GRENKELEASING - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
TAKKT - dividend 0.32 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at 0444 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial output due at 1000 GMT. Seen -0.1 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
