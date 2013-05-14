FRANKFURT May 14 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

COMMERZBANK

The lender will start its 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) share sale this week, offering a hefty discount in a move designed to help repay state aid, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

CONTINENTAL

Schaeffler has terminated a 2008 investor agreement with Germany's Continental AG CONG.DE, potentially opening the door to a break-up or full acquisition of the tyre maker.

DEUTSCHE POST

Q1 results due. Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company is expected to report its quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 2.5 percent to 708 million euros. Poll:

K+S

Q1 results due. The potash miner is expected to report its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT I) rose 14.5 percent to 285 million euros. Poll:

Separately, Mosaic Co, the second-largest fertilizer producer in North America, will delay plans to expand potash production in Western Canada due to unfavourable market conditions, a company executive said.

MERCK

Q1 results due.

AURUBIS

Q2 results due.

BILFINGER

Q1 results due.

CELESIO

Q1 results due. The drugs distributor is expected to report its quarterly operating profit (EBIT) fell 5.6 percent to 99.1 million euros. Poll:

Separately, a German newspaper reported Celesio was considering closing some distribution centres in Germany.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q1 results due. The real estate group is expected to report its quarterly funds from operations (FFO) rose 44 percent to 26.5 million euros. Poll:

FRAPORT

April traffic figures due at 0500 GMT. The company already said on Wednesday passenger numbers at its main airport in Frankfurt eased by 2.2 percent in April.

HHLA

Q1 results due. The logistics company is expected to report its quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.7 percent to 61.5 million euros. Poll:

LEONI

Q1 results due.

PUMA

Q1 results due. The sports apparel maker is expected to report its quarterly net profit fell 9.3 percent to 67 million euros. Poll:

BECHTLE

Q1 results due.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Q2 results due.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Q1 financial report to be published. The company already reported on May 3 a lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit due to tough competition in the German telecoms market.

DIC ASSET

Q1 results due.

KOENIG & BAUER (KBA)

Q1 results due.

SCHALTBAU

Q1 results due.

WACKER NEUSON

Q1 results due.

PORSCHE SE

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BMW - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

K+S - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

RHEINMETALL - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

SYMRISE - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at 0441 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final inflation data for April due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen -0.5 pct m/m, +1.2 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.5 pct m/m, +1.1 pct y/y.

German wholesale price index for April due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.4 pct m/m, -0.6 pct y/y.

ZEW index for May due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 38.3, current conditions at 10.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christiaan Hetzner)