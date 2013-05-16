FRANKFURT May 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Daimler pulled the covers off its new flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury saloon on Wednesday, a critical product launch for a company struggling to make a dent in the lead that rivals BMW and Audi enjoy in sales and profit.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it has named Jerry Miller to run the German bank's asset and wealth management business in the Americas.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Vodafone said it agreed a deal with that will allow the British company to offer its German customers TV over superfast broadband.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Bayer and its development partner Algeta won approval from U.S. regulators for a prostate cancer drug that could eventually generate more than 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in annual sales.

VTG

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

VTG's group revenue rose by 5.3 percent to 202.1 million euros in the first quarter, while EBITDA rose 9.5 percent to 45.0 million euros.

RTL GROUP

No indication available

RTL reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 207 million euros ($266.24 million) from 191 million euros, with its EBITA margin widening to 15.6 percent from 14.4 percent.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.70 eur/shr proposed

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.75 eur/shr proposed

HUGO BOSS - 3.13 eur/shr proposed

CELESIO - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

DAB BANK - 0.21 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOLKSWAGEN'S AUDI UNIT

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.10 eur/shr

CONTINENTAL AG - dividend 2.25 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy".

THYSSENKRUPP - Societe Generale raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold" and hikes its target price to 20.50 euros from 18.40 euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh, Marilyn Gerlach and Jonathan Gould)