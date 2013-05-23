FRANKFURT May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Deutsche Bank shareholders gather for the annual general meeting in Frankfurt. The new leadership will seek to focus attention onto the bank's future following a year blighted by a string of court cases, litigation charges and regulatory probes.

AIXTRON

Indicated 3.5 percent lower

The chip equipment maker is cutting more than 20 percent of its staff in Germany in response to weak demand for its products.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

Creditors of the solar technology group are due to discuss restructuring measures.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

LANXESS - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

SALZGITTER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

SMA SOLAR - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

FREENET - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

UNITED INTERNET - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIXTRON - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

WMF - 1.00 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.5 pct, S&P 500 down 0.8 pct, Nasdaq down 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei down 7.3 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYST VIEWS

HENKEL - DZ Bank raises its price target to 65 euros from 58 euros, with a "sell" rating.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May Markit Composite Flash PMI due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 48.5, Services PMI seen at 50.0.

Separately, industry body ZVEI said exports of German electronics fell by 5 percent to 13.0 billion euros in March, partly because the month had two fewer working days than the year-earlier period.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)