FRANKFURT, July 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The tyre and automotive supplier said it had issued a five-year 750 million euro bond, with a coupon rate of 3.0 percent and maturing in 2018.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The European Commission has warned Germany it faces possible action over Daimler's refusal to remove a banned refrigerant from new cars, after France moved to block most Mercedes sales within its borders.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 0.7 percent in June, while cargo volumes increased 3 percent, the airport operator said on Wednesday.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

CEO Markus Pinger was dismissed because of his management style, the CEO of top shareholder Haniel, Stephan Gemkow, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

GAGFAH

Indicated 4.9 pct lower

The German real estate group on Tuesday said it would raise capital to cut debt and fund investment, while its majority owner Fortress would reduce its stake in the company.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The maker of specialty products made of glass and plastic reported second quarter sales of 327.1 million euros, up 4.2 pct. It said it now expected an adjusted EBITDA margin for the year of 19-19.4 percent, compared with a previous forecast for 19.4 percent.

KION

No indication available

The German forklift maker said on Tuesday it had improved its financing structure, forming the basis to drive forward its global expansion.

RATIONAL

Indicated 4 pct lower

The commercial kitchen supplier reduced its outlook for the year, saying it expected sales to grow by about 5 percent in 2013 and earnings to stay at last year's level as it reported preliminary first-half results.

IPO

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Deutsche Annington closed the books for its initial public offering (IPO) at 16.50 euros, the lower end of the price range of 16.50-17 euros and giving it a market capitalisation of 3.7 billion euros, the real estate company said late on Tuesday.

ANALYST VIEWS

OSRAM - Berenberg starts with a 'Buy' recommendation, price target 35 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

June CPI confirmed at +0.1 percent m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.

June HICP confirmed at +0.1 percent m/m, +1.9 percent y/y

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

