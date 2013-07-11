UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, July 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Europe's biggest insurer expects to cash in on growing corporate demand for insurance against computer hacking and internet breakdowns, it said on Wednesday.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 1.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent higher
Eight more cities in China, the world's biggest auto market, are likely to announce policies restricting new vehicle purchases, an official at the automakers association said, as Beijing tries to control air pollution.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz, who are suing Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a botched investigation into the property tycoon brothers, were dealt a setback on Wednesday when Deutsche Bank objected to the disclosure of some SFO documents.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The telecoms company booked a quarterly net increase in subscribers in the United States for the first time in three years, German daily Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing sources.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is preparing its institutional investors for a capital increase at ThyssenKrupp, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing company sources.
EADS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt
South Korea is set to decide next week whether to proceed with an auction on supplying 60 next generation fighter jets worth 8.3 trillion Korean won ($7.3 billion) after rounds of failed bidding, a defence official said on Thursday.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The glasses retailer said on Thursday its second-quarter pretax profit rose more than 7 percent to more than 45 million euros ($58 million) and sales were up 4.9 percent at 293.4 million euros. It said it was confident of winning further market share.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 4.2 percent higher
Europe's largest sugar company reported a 12.5 percent decline in operating profit in its fiscal first quarter, citing higher commodity costs.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 66 percent lower
The German DIY retailer said financing talks with creditors ended without agreement on Wednesday, adding it would now review for which businesses it will have to file for insolvency.
SOLARWORLD
No indication available
SolarWorld is due to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Bonn.
IPO
Deutsche Annington starts first day of trading.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FIELMANN - 2.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June wholesale prices -0.4 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7778 euros) ($1 = 1135.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)
