FRANKFURT, July 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for
the G20 leading economies, on Thursday named nine insurers,
including Allianz, to its initial list of globally significant
firms, a designation that will lead to higher capital
requirements.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
A bid to block disclosure of confidential documents at the
heart of a court battle between property tycoons Vincent and
Robert Tchenguiz and the UK's top anti-fraud agency has been
struck down by a London court.
EADS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower in Frankfurt
EADS is set to reorganize some business units as part of a
strategy review that could also see the European aerospace group
change its name to Airbus, people familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The German solar energy company sold fewer solar power
modules and kits in the first half of 2013 than in the same
period last year, but narrowed its EBIT loss and said it had 162
million euros in liquid funds at the end of June.
OSRAM - Morgan Stanley starts with "equal weight"
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - Pivotal Research cuts to
"sell" from "buy"
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.04 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Friday's close.
German producer prices for June rose 0.6 percent on the year
while not changing month-on-month.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)