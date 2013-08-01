UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Second-quarter operating profit at the luxury carmaker's key automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to increased spending on fuel-efficient technology and discounts in embattled European markets.
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q2 results. The tyre manufacturer is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted EBIT fell 2.2 percent to 927 million euros, the average of seven estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. Poll:
Related news
METRO
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The retailer said second-quarter sales fell 3.6 percent and EBIT declined 12 percent as it grappled with tough European markets and a strike at its Real supermarket stores.
Related news
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
The broadcaster raised its revenue outlook for the current year after second-quarter adjusted core earnings rose a better-than-expected 6.8 percent.
Related news
DUERR
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The supplier of production systems for the automobile sector confirmed its full-year outlook after reporting second-quarter net income rose to 29.7 million euros from 26.8 million a year earlier.
Related news
EVONIK
No indication available
Evonik said it would step up cost cutting measures and slash its investment budget as it became the latest specialty chemicals maker to caution investors about its business prospects.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SUEDZUCKER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +2.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI for July due at 0753 GMT, seen at 50.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources