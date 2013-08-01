FRANKFURT Aug 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Second-quarter operating profit at the luxury carmaker's key automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to increased spending on fuel-efficient technology and discounts in embattled European markets.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q2 results. The tyre manufacturer is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted EBIT fell 2.2 percent to 927 million euros, the average of seven estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. Poll:

METRO

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The retailer said second-quarter sales fell 3.6 percent and EBIT declined 12 percent as it grappled with tough European markets and a strike at its Real supermarket stores.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The broadcaster raised its revenue outlook for the current year after second-quarter adjusted core earnings rose a better-than-expected 6.8 percent.

DUERR

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The supplier of production systems for the automobile sector confirmed its full-year outlook after reporting second-quarter net income rose to 29.7 million euros from 26.8 million a year earlier.

EVONIK

No indication available

Evonik said it would step up cost cutting measures and slash its investment budget as it became the latest specialty chemicals maker to caution investors about its business prospects.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SUEDZUCKER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +2.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI for July due at 0753 GMT, seen at 50.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)