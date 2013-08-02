UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.9 pct higher
The German insurer's operating profit rose more strongly than expected in the second quarter, with strong performance in property and casualty insurance and asset management overcoming weakness in life insurance.
Related news
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW 0.5 pct higher
Daimler 0.2 pct higher
VW indicated unchanged
Audi Q2 results due.
Separately, BMW Group July U.S. sales rose 10.5 percent, Mercedes-Benz USA sales jumped 22.5 percent, Audi U.S. sales rose 11.6 percent, and Volkswagen of America's July sales fell 3.3 percent. Porsche U.S. July sales rose 36.3 percent.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 2.2 pct lower
German airline Lufthansa reported second-quarter operating profit of 431 million euros, lower than expected, but confirmed its forecast for the year.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The German conglomerate said it would shut down the ThyssenKrupp Galmed hot-dip galvanizing plant in Sagunto, Spain, after reaching a severance deal with labour leaders for the plant's 165 employees.
Related news
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 2.9 pct higher
The maker of lubricants confirmed it expects to achieve organic sales growth of about 1-5 pct in 2013, although it said exchange rate effects must be taken into account, as it reported first-half results.
Related news
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Rating agency Moody's put Rheinmetall's Baa3 ratings on review for a downgrade, saying the review was triggered by the downward revision of the company's guidance for the current fiscal year on July 29.
Related news
BAUER
Indicated 5.6 percent lower
The company late on Thursday cut its outlook for 2013 net profit to about 20 million euros from 30 million, citing delays to major projects in the Construction division, shrinking margins in the Equipment division and weaker-than-expected business in the Resources division.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +3.3 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "buy" from "strong buy", cuts its price target to 80 euros from 83 euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources