UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker plans to build a new plant in Brazil as rising taxes on foreign vehicles make it more difficult to sell imported cars in the Latin American country, a magazine reported on Sunday.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German utility will sell its 50 percent stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate Energy to the co-owner, George B. Kaiser, the company said on Friday.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Goldman Sachs has teamed up with Allianz to make a 2 billion pound ($3 billion) bid for a 30 percent stake in Yorkshire Water, the Sunday Times reported.
INSURERS
Munich Re indicated unchanged
No indication available for Talanx
Financial watchdog Bafin said Germany could quit talks on new risk rules for Europe's insurance industry if regulators try to impose a 'one size fits all' deadline for insurers to adapt to them.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The flavour and scent maker is focusing its acquisition strategy on food technology start-ups in the Americas, Asia and in emerging markets - a particular target for sales growth, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July Services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.6548 British pounds) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources