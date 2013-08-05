FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The carmaker plans to build a new plant in Brazil as rising taxes on foreign vehicles make it more difficult to sell imported cars in the Latin American country, a magazine reported on Sunday.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German utility will sell its 50 percent stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate Energy to the co-owner, George B. Kaiser, the company said on Friday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Goldman Sachs has teamed up with Allianz to make a 2 billion pound ($3 billion) bid for a 30 percent stake in Yorkshire Water, the Sunday Times reported.

INSURERS

Munich Re indicated unchanged

No indication available for Talanx

Financial watchdog Bafin said Germany could quit talks on new risk rules for Europe's insurance industry if regulators try to impose a 'one size fits all' deadline for insurers to adapt to them.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The flavour and scent maker is focusing its acquisition strategy on food technology start-ups in the Americas, Asia and in emerging markets - a particular target for sales growth, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July Services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.5.

