UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.8 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent lower
Angela Merkel's challenger Peer Steinbrueck said he would beef up proposals to separate retail and investment banking activities at German banks, in an effort to shield clients' savings in the event of a bank collapse. "The current bank separation law in Germany is insufficient," Steinbrueck told Reuters.
Related news
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Bayer AG's experimental drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension should be approved at doses proposed by the company, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruled on Tuesday.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Siemens AG is hoping to fetch as much as $700 million in the auction of its water technologies unit and is seeking second-round bids by the middle of August, several people familiar with the matter said this week.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Dish Network founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Tuesday that his preference would be for a network partnership in wireless and that Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US unit could be his only option left as an acquisition or merger target.
Related news
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and La Prairie face creams and lotions, said it expected to increase sales by 5-6 percent in 2013, more than analysts had forecast as a restructuring programme takes hold.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The European Commission said on Tuesday it would mediate in a fierce row over air-conditioning coolant in Mercedes-Benz cars by refereeing safety tests.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter results as gains at its digital publications offset a drop at its print titles.
Related news
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, on Wednesday reported an 10.5 percent boost in second-quarter core profit, beating expectations.
Related news
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
German reinsurer Hannover Re's net profit rose by more than expected to 186.3 million euros in the second quarter, allowing the group to confirm its full-year target of earning 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) in net profit.
Related news
KLOECKNER
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co expects job cuts and savings to help improve earnings again next year after predicting stagnating profit in 2013 amid weak steel demand.
Related news
SYMRISE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Symrise, the world's fourth-largest scents and flavours company, on Wednesday confirmed its outlook after core earnings in the first half rose in line with market expectations, helped by growth in North America.
Related news
BRENNTAG
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
Brenntag AG, the world's largest chemicals distributor, on Wednesday posted quarterly core earnings below market expectations as it warned of slowing growth.
Related news
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Salzgitter plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs out of a total of about 25,000 jobs, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, without saying where it obtained the information.
Related news
FREENET
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The company said first-half EBITDA reached 170.4 million euros.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Air Berlin said the number of passengers who flew in its planes declined by 5.1 percent in July, in part because fewer people booked trips at short notice due to hot weather during the month.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -4 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 97 euros from 94 euros
ALLIANZ - Berenberg raises target price to 144 euros from 141 euros
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Industrial output for June due at 1000 GMT, seen at 0.3 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Peter Dinkloh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources