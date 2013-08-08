FRANKFURT Aug 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Adidas cut its sales outlook for 2013 after currency effects took their toll in the second quarter. It missed expectations with sales of 3.38 billion euros ($4.50 billion) and operating profit of 252 million. Poll:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

Commerzbank's earnings dropped in the second quarter as it suffered from a slowing European economy and the low-interest environment. Net profit of 43 million euros was short of the average forecast of 65 million euros in a Reuters poll. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom cut its 2013 free cash flow outlook as it plans to increase investments in the United States to win customers.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Henkel confirmed its outlook for 2013 despite a difficult economic backdrop as it reported second-quarter results in line with expectations. Second-quarter sales were 4.29 billion euros and operating profit 660 million euros.

Poll:

K+S

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

Moody's placed the potash miner's Baa2 issuer rating and bond ratings on review for downgrade.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate is reported quarterly EBIT rose 94.8 percent to 164.5 million euros, just ahead of the poll average. Poll:

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The cutting machine tool maker said the relevant committee on its supervisory board has approved plans for two capital increases that will increase shareholder Mori Seiki's stake in the company to 24.3 percent.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The hospital chain confirmed on Thursday its profit outlook for 2013 and posted core earnings growth in line with expectations.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

SGL launched a cost cutting initiative and said it would consider divesting non-core activities, trying to counter a slump at its graphite electrodes and carbon fibre businesses.

Its second-quarter net loss of 233.6 million euros was in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll:

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The German Soccer League (DFL) said it disallows the pay-TV operator to offer coverage of Bundesliga matches to smartphone and tablet-PC users via a new sports app.

STADA

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Stada posted a 7 percent rise in first-half adjusted core earnings on Thursday, as higher sales of branded non-prescription drugs in eastern Europe offset a decline in its domestic market. Adjusted EBITDA rose to 189.8 million euros, just shy of market expectations for 191 million euros. Poll:

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The real estate company confirmed its forecast for funds from operations (FFO) to rise to 68 million euros in the full year 2013, after they rose to 31.5 million euros in the first half. Poll:

TUI

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

TUI reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 15.3 million euros in its fiscal third quarter, compared with consensus for a 15.4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SOLARWORLD

Indication not available

Shareholders of the debt-laden company approved late on Wednesday a wide-ranging restructuring plan, averting collapse for what was once Germany's top solar firm.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

SMA Solar said it swung to an operating loss of 14 million euros in the second quarter, hit by falling equipment prices and fierce Asian competition in the crisis-ridden solar industry.

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company said it expects sales of approximately 150 million euro, and an EBIT loss in the range of 10-15 million euros in 2013. It already reported a slump to a quarterly loss and cut its outlook last month.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company reported first half revenues of revenues 36.7 million euros, down from 42.0 million in the year-earlier peroid. Its first-half operating loss was 4.4 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STROEER MEDIA - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.31 pct, S&P 500 down 0.38 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closed down 1.6 pct.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PUMA - Berenberg cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold", cuts its target price to 195 euros from 210 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June trade balance due 0600 GMT. Surplus seen at 14.9 bln euros. Exports seen +1 pct seasonally adjusted, imports seen +0.5 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7513 euros) ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)