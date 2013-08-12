FRANKFURT Aug 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp has begun sounding out investors on a capital increase planned for the autumn, financial sources said, but the German steelmaker said it would have to reach a deal to sell its operations in the Americas before making any decision.

Pressure is growing on the group to shore up its strained balance sheet by raising new capital as talks on selling its loss-making steel mills in the Americas drag on.

K+S

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German mineral producer is braced for a sharp fall in prices for potash after last month's break-up of one of the world's biggest producers, Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), K+S's CEO told a German newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has named Michael Ormaechea and Bhupinder Singh as co-heads for its corporate banking and securities unit for the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

RWE

Indicated 1 percent higher

The utility plans further savings of about 100 million euros by 2018, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing company sources.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Board member Volker Feldkamp has stepped down from the board at his own request and will leave the company at the end of the year, Rhoen said in a statement on Friday. Other board members will take over his regional and operational responsibilities until a decision on succession is taken.

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The industrial services group said adjusted operating profit declined 2 percent, citing a challenging economic environment.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company said cargo at Frankfurt airport was down 0.6 percent in July.

IVG

Indicated 9.6 percent higher

The German property group reached a preliminary agreement with creditors over a plan that would virtually wipe out existing shareholders and swap 2.15 billion euros in debt for equity.

QSC

Indicated 6 percent higher

The internet service company said its second quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 19.2 million euros, beating the 18.8 million average analyst forecast.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Germany's central bank expects that Greece will need additional rescue loans from its European partners by the start of 2014 at the very latest, weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing a document from the Bundesbank.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

