UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The steelmaker saw its finances deteriorate further in its financial third quarter, as continuing losses in Steel Americas and weak steel prices led to a quarterly loss.
Related news
RWE
Indicated unchanged
Germany's No.2 utility joined peers in announcing it will take offline 3,100 megawatts (MW) of power plant capacity, blaming a massive expansion of renewable energy that has pushed many gas and coal-fired plants into losses.
Related news
CELESIO
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
The drugs wholesale group cut its full-year outlook, hurt by a continued price war among German drugs distributors.
Related news
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
German steelmaker Salzgitter said it would cut more than 1,500 jobs as part of a restructuring programme that it hopes will help it return to profit.
Related news
GAGFAH
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The German real estate company said it sees growth in funds from operations (FFO) per share accelerating to at least 25 percent next year from a targeted 5-10 percent this year.
Related news
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's largest cable operator reported worse-than-expected core profit for its fiscal first quarter, ending June 30, as extra investments in broadband and marketing weighed.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Hochtief HOTG.DE said its second-quarter pretax profit jumped to 328.2 million euros, compared with 164.8 million in the year-earlier period, lifted by gains from the sale of two of its businesses.
Separately, Hochtief unit Leighton Holdings, Australia's largest construction company, more than doubled its first-half net profit and confirmed its full-year guidance despite coming in slightly below market estimates.
Related news
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated unchanged
The shopping mall investor is expected to report its second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 22 percent to 40.5 million euros, the average of six estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
Related news
TALANX
No indication available
The German insurer said a 74 million euro gain from the sale of a stake in Swiss Life helped offset losses from flooding in Europe, boosting second-quarter net income to 204 million euros.
Related news
CARL ZEISS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The maker of medical technology reiterated its expectations for 2013 sales of 880 to 910 million euros.
Related news
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The internet service provider reiterated its expectations for 2013 sales and earnings.
Related news
WIRECARD
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The provider of products for e-commerce businesses reiterated its 2013 earnings expectations of EBITDA of between 120 and 130 million euros.
Related news
HHLA
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The port operator reiterated its expectations for 2013 sales and EBIT.
Related news
MLP
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The financial services company reported first-half EBIT of 4.9 million euros.
Related news
CEWE COLOR
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The photo and online print service company reiterated its expectations for 2013.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2013, its largest expansion in more than a year, overshooting forecasts thanks largely to domestic private and public consumption, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources