FRANKFURT Aug 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.4 pct lower

German steelmaker Salzgitter SZGG.DE plans to cut the number of positions on its management board to three from six as it seeks to cut costs and return to profit, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

Related news

PRIME OFFICE

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The property firm said it had sold an office building in Munich for 20.5 million euros, with the sale helping it to improve its capital base.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

Rival Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"; target price to 17.70

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - Jefferies cuts to "underperform" from "hold"; cuts target price to 19.50 euros from 20 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.75 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)