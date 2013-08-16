MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
FRANKFURT Aug 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1.4 pct lower
German steelmaker Salzgitter SZGG.DE plans to cut the number of positions on its management board to three from six as it seeks to cut costs and return to profit, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.
PRIME OFFICE
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The property firm said it had sold an office building in Munich for 20.5 million euros, with the sale helping it to improve its capital base.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
Rival Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"; target price to 17.70
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - Jefferies cuts to "underperform" from "hold"; cuts target price to 19.50 euros from 20 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.75 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)
