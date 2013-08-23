UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Lufthansa's board of directors and supervisory board are expected to approve in mid-September an order for about 50 wide-body jets worth more than $10 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Related news
MAN SE
No indication available
Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson has struck deals with German prosecutors and his former employer, truckmaker MAN SE, to settle an investigation into corruption during his time with the German company.
Related news
GSW IMMOBILIEN, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
GSW Immobilien indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.3 percent higher
The residential property company has hired three investment banks to advise it on the takeover offer from rival Deutsche Wohnen, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +2.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) up 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, up 0.9 percent year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Peter Dinkloh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources