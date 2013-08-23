FRANKFURT Aug 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Lufthansa's board of directors and supervisory board are expected to approve in mid-September an order for about 50 wide-body jets worth more than $10 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MAN SE

No indication available

Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson has struck deals with German prosecutors and his former employer, truckmaker MAN SE, to settle an investigation into corruption during his time with the German company.

GSW IMMOBILIEN, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

GSW Immobilien indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.3 percent higher

The residential property company has hired three investment banks to advise it on the takeover offer from rival Deutsche Wohnen, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +2.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) up 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, up 0.9 percent year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

