FRANKFURT Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Brazilian steelmaker CSN may call off plans to buy ThyssenKrupp's money-losing CSA mill in Rio de Janeiro if the German steelmaker does not include a U.S. sister plant in the deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The former head of Dresdner Bank, which was acquired by Commerzbank, believes Germany's second-largest listed lender is an attractive takeover target for euro zone banks thanks to its large deposit base.
BMW, VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER
BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
General Motors Co's Cadillac brand is planning to expand its portfolio of premium crossover vehicles by 2017, in part to better compete with similar high-end offerings from German competitors.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of Germany's E.ON, said on Thursday its first-half net income rose 8 percent, year-on-year.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company is reviewing its Eastern European activities, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the group's thinking.
Separately, the Czech units of Telefonica and T-Mobile have launched talks on consolidation of their second and third generation mobile phone networks across the Czech Republic, Telefonica said on Thursday.
K+S
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The German potash maker's ongoing saving efforts will not be enough, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a letter Chief Executive Norbert Steiner sent to the group's employees.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The group's management and supervisory boards will meet on Monday to discuss "whether capacities and investment plans still fit with the current market development", Handelsblatt reported, citing supervisory board sources.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The construction and industrial services group expects to grow an organic 3-5 percent on average per year, Chief Executive Roland Koch told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Indication not available
The real-estate company, which went public in February, said funds from operations I (FFO I) rose 10.9 percent to 68.4 million euros in the first half of the year.
RTL
Indication not available
Bertelsmann, majority owner of RTL, expects sales and adjusted operating profit to grow this year, as cost cutting and bestsellers such as Dan Brown's "Inferno" will help offset slow economic growth in Europe.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July retail sales, +2.3 pct y/y, -1.4 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)
