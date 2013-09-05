UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 2.0 pct higher
VW indicated 0.5 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.6 pct higher
BMW brand sales in the United States jumped 45.7 percent to 24,523 in August. U.S. sales of Volkswagen's VW brand fell 1.6 percent to 40,342 vehicles last month, while those of its Audi brand were up 21.5 percent at 14,005. VW's Porsche sales were up 10 percent at 3,327 vehicles during the period. Mercedes-Benz's August U.S. sales rose 15.8 percent to 27,144 vehicles.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The supervisory board of ThyssenKrupp's European steel business is due to discuss "optimisation" of its management at a meeting on Thursday, ThyssenKrupp said. Handelsblatt cited supervisory board sources as saying Steel Europe's management board is to be shrunk to four from currently five members.
FREENET
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The telecom provider's Chief Executive Christoph Vilanek told daily Boersen-Zeitung that he was looking for takeover targets in the area of "digital lifestyle" to build up a second business pillar.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 23:
MDAX
IN: OSRAM, EVONIK, RTL GROUP
OUT: BAYWA, PUMA, SGL GROUP
TECDAX
IN: COMPUGROUP, NEMETSCHEK
OUT: EUROMICRON, SUESS MICROTEC
SDAX
IN: BAYWA, PUMA, SGL GROUP, KION, DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
OUT: PRAKTIKER, RTL, SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE, HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS , SMT SCHARF
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen -1.0 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS
