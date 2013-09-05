FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 2.0 pct higher

VW indicated 0.5 pct higher

Daimler indicated 0.6 pct higher

BMW brand sales in the United States jumped 45.7 percent to 24,523 in August. U.S. sales of Volkswagen's VW brand fell 1.6 percent to 40,342 vehicles last month, while those of its Audi brand were up 21.5 percent at 14,005. VW's Porsche sales were up 10 percent at 3,327 vehicles during the period. Mercedes-Benz's August U.S. sales rose 15.8 percent to 27,144 vehicles.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The supervisory board of ThyssenKrupp's European steel business is due to discuss "optimisation" of its management at a meeting on Thursday, ThyssenKrupp said. Handelsblatt cited supervisory board sources as saying Steel Europe's management board is to be shrunk to four from currently five members.

FREENET

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The telecom provider's Chief Executive Christoph Vilanek told daily Boersen-Zeitung that he was looking for takeover targets in the area of "digital lifestyle" to build up a second business pillar.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 23:

MDAX

IN: OSRAM, EVONIK, RTL GROUP

OUT: BAYWA, PUMA, SGL GROUP

TECDAX

IN: COMPUGROUP, NEMETSCHEK

OUT: EUROMICRON, SUESS MICROTEC

SDAX

IN: BAYWA, PUMA, SGL GROUP, KION, DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

OUT: PRAKTIKER, RTL, SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE, HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS , SMT SCHARF

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen -1.0 pct m/m.

