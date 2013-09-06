FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen denied a newspaper report that its 76-year-old chairman, Ferdinand Piech, plans to step down from his post in the coming months for health reasons.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp AG is making final preparations for a capital-raising it could launch as soon as it has decided on a plan for its ailing Americas business, banking sources said on Thursday.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The retailer's Chief Executive Olaf Koch said there were "clear signs for stability and continuity" from anchor shareholders, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

TUI France is considering a new voluntary redundancy plan to cut 250-325 jobs, Les Echos newspaper quoted Jorge Partida, of the FO union, as saying.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated unchanged

Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa , said the number of passengers who flew in its planes declined by 5.3 percent in August to 3.38 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS:

BMW - Nomura starts with "buy" rating

DAIMLER - Nomura starts with "neutral" rating

VOLKSWAGEN - Nomura starts with "neutral" rating

SAP - Morgan Stanley removes from Europe best ideas list

COMMODITIES

German canal and river lock-keepers will resume and intensify strikes on Monday, with fears growing that shipping will be disrupted including indirectly on the Rhine as some locks in the country are set to be closed all week.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July seasonally-adjusted exports dropped by 1.1 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.8 percent increase.

Industry output for July is due at 1000 GMT and is expected to fall by 0.5 percent month-on-month, a Reuters poll shows.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Christoph Steitz and James Regan)