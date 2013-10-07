UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Oct 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
BlackBerry Ltd, on the block as its smartphone business struggles, is in talks with SAP as well as Cisco Systems and Google Inc about selling them all or parts of itself, several sources close to the matter told Reuters.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
At a closed-door meeting of EU member states on Friday, Germany was backed by Britain, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia in calling for a delay to a vote on new carbon emissions limits to take effect from 2020, sources said.
Separately, U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, has warned it would be one of Volkswagen's "biggest mistakes" to allow the United Auto Workers to represent workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The stock exchange operator is working on a project to encourage more German technology companies to go public, weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, EADS
Lufthansa indicated unchanged
EADS indicated 1.2 percent higher in Frankfurt
The airline cancelled "firm options" for three Airbus A380 superjumbos, citing more conservative growth expectations and fleet planning.
Separately, Airbus on Monday announced a landmark order from Japan Airlines for more than 30 A350 jets worth $9.5 billion at list prices.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Finance chief Lawrence Rosen told Sunday paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he expects the parcel service market to grow 5-7 percent per year until 2020 and that Deutsche Post's delivery services should grow faster than that.
Separately, its chief executive told Franfurter Allgemeine Zeitung he does not expect any notable improvement in the global economic environment this year.
BILFINGER
Indicated unchanged
The industrial services company said it won a contract to manage 350 retail units at Turkey's Metropol Istanbul project, to be built by the end of 2016. It did not disclose financial details.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The drugs distributor and pharmacy operator aims to have 100 pharmacies under its new Lloyds brand across continental Europe by year-end, Celesio executive Stephan Borchert told weekly Wirtschaftswoche. The group plans to have 300-500 Lloyds outlets over the next few years, he was quoted as saying.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Morphosys and Xencor said their phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating MOR208 in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed an overall response rate of 29.6 percent, up from 14.8 percent previously.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The airline said the number of passengers who flew in its planes declined by 6.4 percent in September to 3.31 million as it cut capacity.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Monday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
NORMA - HSBC cuts the stock to "underweight" from "neutral" and raises its price target to 35 euros from 34 euros.
JUNGHEINRICH - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" and raises its price target to 46 euros from 41 euros.
VOSSLOH - HSBC raises the stock to "overweight" from "neutral"
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
