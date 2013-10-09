BRIEF-Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical to pay cash 0.1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 div payment
* To (use undistributed profits to) pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2016
FRANKFURT Oct 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has approved Bayer AG's BAYGn.DE drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US is set to print the second-largest high-yield bond deal of the year on Tuesday, after strong demand enabled it to almost double the size of the issue to USD5.6bn.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
JUNGHEINRICH - Commerzbank raises to "buy" from "add"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.03 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial output for August, seen up 1.0 percent month-on-month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 22.6 million yuan to 28.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (20.5 million yuan)
Feb 28 Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group Inc: