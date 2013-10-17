FRANKFURT Oct 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. BUDGET DEAL

The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Four workers from the Volkswagen plant in Tennessee filed charges on Wednesday with U.S. labour officials alleging that German VW officials are coercing them to agree to United Auto Workers representation.

E.ON

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

French power group GDF Suez's Cofely subsidiary is to buy a district heating network in Poland from a Swedish unit of German counterpart E.ON, it said on Wednesday.

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Wintershall, the energy arm of German chemicals group BASF, drilled a dry well in the Norwegian North Sea in production licence 457, near the Ivar Aasen field, Bridge Energy , a partner in the venture, said on Thursday.

RWE, THYSSENKRUPP, HEIDELBERGCEMENT , E.ON

RWE indicated 0.1 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.8 percent lower

HeidelbergCement indicated 0.5 percent lower

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support on Wednesday for EU plans to prop up carbon prices by temporarily removing some of the surplus allowances weighing on the bloc's emissions trading market that is meant to fight climate change.

METRO

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The retailer reported third-quarter sales fell 2.1 percent as it took a hit from volatile foreign exchange rates, but said it was cheered by sales growth in its home market and upbeat for the key Christmas period.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Under fire for a potential conflict of interest, the chief executive of German property company TAG Immobilien will transfer all of his private real estate investments to a trustee by the end of the year, TAG said on Wednesday.

OSRAM

No indication available

Osram appoints Jes Munk Hansen as CEO for its Americas business.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

America Movil, Latin America's biggest phone company, will not proceed with a plan to boost its stake in KPN after the Dutch telecom's foundation blocked the Mexican company's bid. Shareholders in KPN approved its 8.55 billion euro ($11.54 billion) sale of its German unit E-Plus to Spanish rival Telefonica.

KION

No indication available

Chief Executive Gordon Riske told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that he wants to more than double Kion's market share in the United States to 5 to 6 percent and to dethrone Toyota Industries as the world's largest forklift truck maker. That would mean Kion would need to raise its 2012 sales of 4.7 billion euros by at least 600 million.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - Berenberg starts with "hold"; price target 85 euros

RWE - Raymond James raises to "strong buy" from "underperform"

E.ON - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

AURUBIS - HSBC raises to "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Daniela Pegna, Christiaan Hetzner, Christoph Steitz and Peter Dinkloh)